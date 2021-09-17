Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 03:20 PM #1
    zqwerty
    zqwerty is offline
    VoidMaster
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Posts
    6,591

    Default Tesla Model 3 on fire after accident

    https://www.driven.co.nz/news/watch-...fter-accident/
    It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:56 PM #2
    paulw
    paulw is online now
    Senior Member paulw's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Morrinsville
    Posts
    4,236

    Default Re: Tesla Model 3 on fire after accident

    Wonder if they'll do a front page expose if it was an ICEV??
    Regards,

    Paul W
    Taco Bell is not a Mexican telephone company
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 04:00 PM #3
    1101
    1101 is online now
    Senior Member 1101's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Posts
    7,479

    Default Re: Tesla Model 3 on fire after accident

    Plenty of Petrol cars catch fire . Even one of mine

    The big difference is the way they burn, and continue to burn , re-igniting several times after being extinguished
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Tesla battery fire
    By zqwerty in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 29
    Last Post: 17-09-2021, 10:38 PM
  2. Fire Engine or Fire Truck?
    By Roscoe in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 18
    Last Post: 27-01-2021, 09:00 AM
  3. Tesla Coil Music
    By nedkelly in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 09-08-2010, 11:50 AM
  4. Amazing abandoned Russian Tesla station
    By netchicken in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 01-06-2007, 06:47 PM
  5. nVidia RIVA TNT2 Model 64/Model 64 Pro - HELP!!!!
    By Lexi_666 in forum PressF1
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 24-09-2002, 06:40 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources