    Tony
    Default Help with access to late husband's computer

    My fairly recently widowed sister in England is having problems accessing her late husbands PC. He was very security conscious and it sounds like he had the machine locked down fairly tightly. She keeps running up against permissions problems. She is not very IT-literate, though to her credit she has signed up for an introduction to computers course at her local tech.
    I've told her her best bet is if she can sign on with her husbands login, and I'm waiting back to hear if she has the details.
    If she can't use his logon, any suggestions as to where she goes next? I've suggested she could talk to the instructor on her IT course, who may be an expert (or a teen nerd just one page ahead in the manual ), but it should be worth a try.
    Any ideas?
    1101
    Default Re: Help with access to late husband's computer

    Quote Originally Posted by Tony View Post
    She keeps running up against permissions problems.
    So she has the login/password & can login .

    Really need alot more info
    Windows, Mac, Linux
    PC or laptop
    Bitlocker or other drive encryption
    what is she doing that requires all these permissions

    Really needs some to have a look at it & go over the issues with her . Not the sort of thing to do remotely
