My fairly recently widowed sister in England is having problems accessing her late husbands PC. He was very security conscious and it sounds like he had the machine locked down fairly tightly. She keeps running up against permissions problems. She is not very IT-literate, though to her credit she has signed up for an introduction to computers course at her local tech.
I've told her her best bet is if she can sign on with her husbands login, and I'm waiting back to hear if she has the details.
If she can't use his logon, any suggestions as to where she goes next? I've suggested she could talk to the instructor on her IT course, who may be an expert (or a teen nerd just one page ahead in the manual ), but it should be worth a try.
Any ideas?
Bookmarks