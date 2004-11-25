Results 1 to 3 of 3
    zqwerty
    VoidMaster
    As Usual I've Been Scanning the Net For Latest on Omicron Variant

    Cross your fingers and hope this is correct:

    South African doctor who raised alarm about omicron variant says symptoms are ‘unusual but mild’:

    https://www.telegraph.co.uk/global-h...says-symptoms/
    kenj
    Re: As Usual I've Been Scanning the Net For Latest on Omicron Variant

    Could be that the virus is on the way out. As in Japan, maybe it is on a roll, mutating to a weaker variant?

    Ken
    zqwerty
    Re: As Usual I've Been Scanning the Net For Latest on Omicron Variant

    Hope so.
