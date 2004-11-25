Cross your fingers and hope this is correct:
South African doctor who raised alarm about omicron variant says symptoms are ‘unusual but mild’:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/global-h...says-symptoms/
Cross your fingers and hope this is correct:
South African doctor who raised alarm about omicron variant says symptoms are ‘unusual but mild’:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/global-h...says-symptoms/
It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
Could be that the virus is on the way out. As in Japan, maybe it is on a roll, mutating to a weaker variant?
Ken
Corgi Ben Kenobi.......Related by Corgi to the Queen
Hope so.
It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
Bookmarks