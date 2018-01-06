Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Firefox History

  Today, 01:32 PM
    bk T
    Default Firefox History

    Is it possible to copy the Firefox browsing History from one computer to another?
  Today, 02:04 PM
    wainuitech
    Default Re: Firefox History

    Quote Originally Posted by bk T View Post
    Is it possible to copy the Firefox browsing History from one computer to another?
    Had to look it up and try, but yes you can.

    On the computer you want to copy from, open the run command ( Windows key + R) Paste or type in %APPDATA%\Mozilla\Firefox\Profiles

    There will be random named folder (profile)open, scroll and locate places.sqlite copy to where ever you want to transfer to other PC, maybe a USB drive.

    Go to the other computer open the same location %APPDATA%\Mozilla\Firefox\Profiles (will be different named profile folder - doesn't matter) and paste in the other places.sqlite file. You will be asked to over write the existing, click Yes.

    Open firefox / history & there it all is
