Thread: Firefox History

Is it possible to copy the Firefox browsing History from one computer to another?
Had to look it up and try, but yes you can.
On the computer you want to copy from, open the run command ( Windows key + R) Paste or type in %APPDATA%\Mozilla\Firefox\Profiles
There will be random named folder (profile)open, scroll and locate places.sqlite copy to where ever you want to transfer to other PC, maybe a USB drive.
Go to the other computer open the same location %APPDATA%\Mozilla\Firefox\Profiles (will be different named profile folder - doesn't matter) and paste in the other places.sqlite file. You will be asked to over write the existing, click Yes.
Open firefox / history & there it all is
