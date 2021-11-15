An E-Mail I received from a mate.
Perhaps someone could help me out here
I have it on various degrees of anecdotal evidence that 99.9% of 5 year olds rock on up to their first day at primary school and pretty much the whole lot of them can speak English
Now, I wonder who taught them?? Whoever did this wasnt instructed to do it, there was no letter from the Ministry of English that arrived in the post on the day of your 0 year-olds birth
They werent forced into doing it, they weren't compelled to do it They werent coerced or bribed into doing it they just did it for no apparent reason and they didnt charge the taxpayer a cent.
Imagine that - a whole country of such diversity of ethnicity, of South Africans, of Samoans, of Hindus, of Muslims, of English all getting up in the morning, from all parts of New Zealand, none of them in contact with each other, yet all working in tandem, all without any instruction from anyone, nor any involvement of government and not costing the taxpayer a cent
And the product? Well, it is so astonishing that I am going to say it again pretty much all five year olds that rock on up to primary school on their first day of can speak English.
Now heres another odd thing In 1984, $3 million of taxpayer money was spent on teaching Te Reo by 2016 it was up to $260 million and now it is heading towards $600 million and you know what?? there are less Maori speakers now than there were in 1984.
So now, heres my point. Here we are in a country where people are sleeping in cars and in doorways and we spend 600 million on Te Reo
I'm no builder, but I reckon you could build a cheap house for about $250,000. For 600 million you could build 2,400 homes
5 people in each home = 12,000 people housed..
EVERY BLOODY YEAR !!!!
In what right and just society do we allow this insanity to prevail ???
If you agree, pass it on!
