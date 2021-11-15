An E-Mail I received from a mate.

Perhaps someone could help me out here 

I have it on various degrees of anecdotal evidence that 99.9% of 5 year olds rock on up to their first day at primary school  and pretty much the whole lot of them can speak English 

Now, I wonder who taught them??  Whoever did this wasnt instructed to do it, there was no letter from the Ministry of English that arrived in the post on the day of your 0 year-olds birth 
They werent forced into doing it, they weren't compelled to do it  They werent coerced or bribed into doing it  they just did it for no apparent reason  and they didnt charge the taxpayer a cent.
Imagine that - a whole country of such diversity of ethnicity, of South Africans, of Samoans, of Hindus, of Muslims, of English all getting up in the morning, from all parts of New Zealand, none of them in contact with each other, yet all working in tandem, all without any instruction from anyone, nor any involvement of government and not costing the taxpayer a cent 
And the product? Well, it is so astonishing that I am going to say it again  pretty much all five year olds that rock on up to primary school on their first day of can speak English.

Now heres another odd thing  In 1984, $3 million of taxpayer money was spent on teaching Te Reo  by 2016 it was up to $260 million  and now it is heading towards $600 million  and you know what??  there are less Maori speakers now than there were in 1984.

So now, heres my point. Here we are in a country where people are sleeping in cars and in doorways  and we spend 600 million on Te Reo 

I'm no builder, but I reckon you could build a cheap house for about $250,000. For 600 million you could build 2,400 homes 
5 people in each home = 12,000 people housed..

EVERY BLOODY YEAR !!!!

In what right and just society do we allow this insanity to prevail ???

If you agree, pass it on!