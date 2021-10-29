Thread: Vaccine Pass

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Vaccine Pass

    bk T
    Vaccine Pass

    There are two types: for Domestic use - valid for 6 months
    for International - valid for 12 months

    Which one to get? Can I use the International pass for domestic purposes?
    1101
    Re: Vaccine Pass

    stop trying to game the system, its creaky enough as it is

    All the info is on the website.
    Now, do you want to be carrying your actual (physical booklet) passport everwhere you go in NZ , as they will need to match actuall passport to the vax certificate
    "The details included on your International Travel Vaccination Certificate must match your passport. "
