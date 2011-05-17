Hi
Probably a very technical question.
Under application configuration policy in Microsoft intune there is a configuration designer which allows you to create rules .
One of the rule is to allow server URL details to populate when the app is open.
I was wondering if the configuration designer doesn't appear under app configuration policy.
Is this an app compatibility issue or something else?
I've searched thru a ton of Microsoft Documents but can't find an answer.
So im trying to see if anyone can help?
Thanks
