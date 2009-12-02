that there has been yet another major implosion within the National Party.
Press Conference 10am.
And they would like to run the Country.
Yeah they said this morning Simon was demoted and his portfolios taken away for something he was meant to have said several years ago.
There's more to it.
Edited: just looked up on Stuff -- The round whirly thing might be about to be hit with the brown smelly stuff
Several sources have told Stuff that they expect there to be a no-confidence motion in Judith Collins' leadership at caucus this morning.
I'm trying to find exactly what Bridges said 5 years ago. Something about a sex position to have a baby girl. Weird...
Assuming they change their leader ...... and they need to
Its not an implosion.
Its a re-structuring, an image re-branding .
Judith Collins took on the Leadership knowing it was a no win situation , a poison chalice . So give her credit for that .
yes , that was it . A joke about him & his wife . They repeated it on the radio this morning
No sane person could see it as offensive . It reflects more on those digging this up after all those years.
Have we all completely lost a sense of humor .
How was it any worse than Satire that really pushes the boundaries ?
