Results 1 to 6 of 6
  1. Today, 08:50 AM #1
    B.M.
    B.M. is online now
    Wrinkly Member! B.M.'s Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Mount Maunganui
    Posts
    8,263

    Default Reports are coming out..

    that there has been yet another major implosion within the National Party.

    Press Conference 10am.

    And they would like to run the Country.
    Global Warming is Mann made.

    Do not regret growing older. It is a privilege denied to many.
    .
    The problems we face today are because the people who work for a living are now outnumbered by those who vote for a living.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:54 AM #2
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is online now
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    28,654

    Default Re: Reports are coming out..

    Yeah they said this morning Simon was demoted and his portfolios taken away for something he was meant to have said several years ago.

    There's more to it.

    Edited: just looked up on Stuff -- The round whirly thing might be about to be hit with the brown smelly stuff

    Several sources have told Stuff that they expect there to be a no-confidence motion in Judith Collins' leadership at caucus this morning.
    Last edited by wainuitech; Today at 08:56 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 09:07 AM #3
    allblack
    allblack is online now
    Seasoned Member allblack's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    The 'Nui
    Posts
    1,909
    Send a message via MSN to allblack

    Default Re: Reports are coming out..

    I'm trying to find exactly what Bridges said 5 years ago. Something about a sex position to have a baby girl. Weird...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 09:12 AM #4
    1101
    1101 is online now
    Senior Member 1101's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Posts
    7,468

    Default Re: Reports are coming out..

    Assuming they change their leader ...... and they need to
    Its not an implosion.
    Its a re-structuring, an image re-branding .

    Judith Collins took on the Leadership knowing it was a no win situation , a poison chalice . So give her credit for that .
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 09:15 AM #5
    1101
    1101 is online now
    Senior Member 1101's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Posts
    7,468

    Default Re: Reports are coming out..

    Quote Originally Posted by allblack View Post
    I'm trying to find exactly what Bridges said 5 years ago. Something about a sex position to have a baby girl. Weird...
    yes , that was it . A joke about him & his wife . They repeated it on the radio this morning
    No sane person could see it as offensive . It reflects more on those digging this up after all those years.

    Have we all completely lost a sense of humor .
    How was it any worse than Satire that really pushes the boundaries ?
    Last edited by 1101; Today at 09:17 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 09:19 AM #6
    allblack
    allblack is online now
    Seasoned Member allblack's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    The 'Nui
    Posts
    1,909
    Send a message via MSN to allblack

    Default Re: Reports are coming out..

    Quote Originally Posted by 1101 View Post
    No sane person could see it as offensive
    Can you repeat it here if it's so innocent?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Media reports
    By Sweep in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 02-12-2009, 04:20 PM
  2. Compiling reports
    By bpt2 in forum PressF1
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 11-06-2007, 03:18 AM
  3. Surfing Reports....
    By SurferJoe46 in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 15-09-2006, 05:05 AM
  4. error reports
    By cicero in forum PressF1
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 20-08-2003, 07:34 PM
  5. MSWORKS Reports
    By in forum PressF1
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 31-01-2001, 11:24 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources