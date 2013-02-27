I have a Sony Bravia 55X9000H. It plays sound from an attached pendrive and a Sony blu-ray player. When I play an external HDD attached to the USB, the TV takes a real age to down load the Ext HDD content into I presume its memory and really is a real pain waiting for it to install.
I have before on another earlier Sony attached my laptop and used it to play the Ext HDD quite happily. This latest TV does not play nicely. Headphones attached to the laptop shows that music is getting through. However, when the laptop is attached to the TV (using an HDMI cable and a sound cable) there is no sound from the TV, the video I am playing does show an image.
I have looked at the Sound menu in the TV but cannot see anything that will allow me to play the sound from the video, quite qt sea I'm afraid. Anyone have any ideas?
Bookmarks