Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 11:51 AM #1
    Cinnamonsugar
    Cinnamonsugar is online now
    Junior Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2021
    Posts
    1

    Default How to save videos from tvnz.co.nz?

    does anyone know how to download tvnz videos?
    I'm looking to download
    https://www.tvnz.co.nz/shows/adele-o...episodes/s1-e1

    if anyone knows id really appreciate the help.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:24 PM #2
    psycik
    psycik is online now
    Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2007
    Location
    Lower Hutt, NZ
    Posts
    808

    Default Re: How to save videos from tvnz.co.nz?

    you can't, it's probably breaking T&Cs of using the site....and more than likely TVNZs on-demand rights (SVOD). Else everyone would download movies etc from there.

    If you didn't record it yourself...which comes under fair use....then there's no legal way of of downloading it from TVNZ. If that was the Adele concert, it's possible that it's released for sale by Adele herself, or there may be other sites where you can purchase, download it from.....but they may be under instructions not to sell to New Zealand depending on TVNZs rights.
    Interests: PVRs, HTPCs, Apple IOS, Apple TV, Media Players, C#, Printing
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 12:26 PM #3
    Zippity
    Zippity is offline
    Member Zippity's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Capital City
    Posts
    4,491

    Default Re: How to save videos from tvnz.co.nz?

    Get Audials 2022

    It is not free

    A married man should forget his mistakes. There's no use in two people remembering the same thing!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Save TVNZ 7
    By Roscoe in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 33
    Last Post: 02-07-2011, 09:34 AM
  2. Help me !!!How to Save YouTube videos in PC/Mobile
    By nirudyogi in forum PressF1
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 02-10-2009, 04:49 PM
  3. How to save videos from tvnz.co.nz?
    By forrest44 in forum PressF1
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 01-09-2009, 12:48 PM
  4. How do I save videos to file
    By ktee in forum PressF1
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 04-12-2007, 02:08 PM
  5. How Can I Save Macromedia Videos to Hard Drive?
    By Burnzee in forum PressF1
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 21-05-2006, 05:13 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources