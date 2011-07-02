does anyone know how to download tvnz videos?
I'm looking to download
https://www.tvnz.co.nz/shows/adele-o...episodes/s1-e1
if anyone knows id really appreciate the help.
you can't, it's probably breaking T&Cs of using the site....and more than likely TVNZs on-demand rights (SVOD). Else everyone would download movies etc from there.
If you didn't record it yourself...which comes under fair use....then there's no legal way of of downloading it from TVNZ. If that was the Adele concert, it's possible that it's released for sale by Adele herself, or there may be other sites where you can purchase, download it from.....but they may be under instructions not to sell to New Zealand depending on TVNZs rights.
Get Audials 2022
It is not free
