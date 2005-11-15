Results 1 to 4 of 4
    Default New Digital Covid Passport

    I have been all set up successfully for My Health Acct on my laptop .for more than 1 week
    After being misled by the staffer on the My Covid acct helpline a friend showed me where to look to be able to scan the QR Code so that it shows my data on mobile phone.

    Remember the grubby Engineers Song "Now we come to the tragic bit".?

    My phone would not scan the QR code so i went to OOBE the Newmarket ,Auckland Authorised Apple reseller. The Tech lady there informed me that at present it only works with an iPhone operating systems higher than mine..
    I have an old I Phone 6 which is stuck on V12.5 -too old.
    She did suggest that I try Apple wallet to see if I can "force" a readable version.

    Has any forum member been able to successfully scan the QR code using an old phone such as mine?
    Neil
    Default Re: New Digital Covid Passport

    What is scanning the qr code supposed to do?

    Ignore that, what are you trying to do? Get your Vaccine pass on to your phone? Or something else?
    Default Re: New Digital Covid Passport

    On your iphone enable Mail. Download the QI code email to your PC. The email should then appear on your iphone too. Open the email on your iphone,click on the PDF and use the Apple icon toward the bottom of the email, just click on it. The QI code will automatically load into the Wallet icon on your iphone. With the PC email, you can open the PDF and print a hard copy of the QI code.
    Default Re: New Digital Covid Passport

    Hi psycik. Businesses are going to be authorised to refuse entry (some may choose to opt out) to people who cannot show [proof that they are double vaccinated.
    At present I carry with me a laminated card showing my 2 Covid vaccinations batches and dates.
    The newly announced Govt digital vaccine passport is aimed at people being able to show on their mobile phones such data to Security at businesses doorway entry. Les Mills Gyms are keen to use. The digital passport is linked to your NHI nr and lists the 2 vaccinations . There has been some publicity about some people being able to edit the pdf documents
    National party supports the Govt in authorising businesses to refuse entry to a person who cannot provide proof
