I have been all set up successfully for My Health Acct on my laptop .for more than 1 week
After being misled by the staffer on the My Covid acct helpline a friend showed me where to look to be able to scan the QR Code so that it shows my data on mobile phone.
Remember the grubby Engineers Song "Now we come to the tragic bit".?
My phone would not scan the QR code so i went to OOBE the Newmarket ,Auckland Authorised Apple reseller. The Tech lady there informed me that at present it only works with an iPhone operating systems higher than mine..
I have an old I Phone 6 which is stuck on V12.5 -too old.
She did suggest that I try Apple wallet to see if I can "force" a readable version.
Has any forum member been able to successfully scan the QR code using an old phone such as mine?
Neil
