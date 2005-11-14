Linux Query
I have just built up a desktop system for use with SDR Radio.
I am experimenting with various OSs & software.
I have a front loading HD Caddie for easy swapping out of drives.
On one drive I have three distros of Linux, triple booted.
The issue I have is with mouse curser speed.
I have a issue with my hand & use a trackball mouse.
On Zorin OS 16 I can get the curser speed just where I want it.
On Dragon OS & Skywave it is way too fast even on the slowest setting.
With a standard mouse it is fine but I have difficulty using one
My question is:
How can I slow the curser speed down to the same as on Zorin ?
Just as a reference with this particular track ball, curser speed is fine on windows.
A google search on this issue has suggested various tweaks that can be made in the terminal but none in any language I can understand.
Any help would be appreciated.
