Thread: TPM enquiry

I have just replaced the 7 year old motherboard in my desktop PC with a Gigabyte Z590 UD board to bring the system more or less up-to-date, especially with Windows 11 becoming available. I realise there is no rush to install Win 11, but I like to keep my options open.
The new board supports TPM2.0 but apparently it is not possible to enable it without a TPM module installed. The motherboard manual states "For the GC-TPM2.0 SPI/GC-TPM2.0 SPI 2.0 module only."
My question is, does this mean I must use a specific module in the TPM slot, or can I use one of the TPM modules that are currently available to buy locally?
Bookmarks