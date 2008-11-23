Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: TPM enquiry

  #1
    Jayess64
    TPM enquiry

    I have just replaced the 7 year old motherboard in my desktop PC with a Gigabyte Z590 UD board to bring the system more or less up-to-date, especially with Windows 11 becoming available. I realise there is no rush to install Win 11, but I like to keep my options open.

    The new board supports TPM2.0 but apparently it is not possible to enable it without a TPM module installed. The motherboard manual states "For the GC-TPM2.0 SPI/GC-TPM2.0 SPI 2.0 module only."

    My question is, does this mean I must use a specific module in the TPM slot, or can I use one of the TPM modules that are currently available to buy locally?
  #2
    Bryan
    Re: TPM enquiry

    You could try asking the supplier so you get the right one,
  #3
    Lawrence
    Re: TPM enquiry

    Find that the 11 Gen Intel CPU supports TPM

    Change this in the Bios ,did this with 2 360 M Boards
