I am so far delighted with my new ASUS B1500 which replaced the Lenovo ThinkpPad E15.
Setting up and installing programmes and data files etc has been smooth -until.
MS have continued to set ost format as the default for MS365 Outlook.
I should have hoped they would give an option -pst or ost at setup.
Last year with the Lenovo I was faced with same issue. MS Tech support staff were useless. Ultimately a cousin of a friend came and fixed problem in 1 hour.- but he has since moved
Most of the website suggestions relate to other Outlook -i.e. pre 365.
Because of last year same hassles, this time (before I opened Outlook I went into Gmail and made sure I had selected -use pst and also disable IMAP (ost).
I never in Outlook got a chance to select POP and SMTP .
I went into C\users \Apps Microsoft etc and found the ost file and selected Delete. At first told to close Outlook so I could click delete. Did so. Next was this is default acct you need to create another acct to be able to delete.
I created another and entered as pst format - clicked on Set as Default then pressed delete on ost.
When I reopened Outlook the new pst showed in side folder but so did the original ost..
Acct options in Outlook when open does not have a Delete button.to eradicate ost.
Any ideas, how to kill the ost version.?
I had ,being a pessimist, deliberately left this as last of setup process-reinstalling programmes and data files.
The rest has gone smoothly.
Another gripe -previously I found the MS NZ 0800 Nr very useful. Now it says - no voice options go to online link which did to install MS 365.
Wanting to be honest I had wanted to talk with MS to ask if they had my 365 licence showing against the Lenovo and if so switch it to my ASUS Expert B1500.
