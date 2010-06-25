Results 1 to 1 of 1
    Angry Hijacked Domain -

    Hijacked Domain.

    In 2016 I created a Domain, registered with Open-Host. They also hosted a website for me. Open-Host gave me excellent service until July 2021, when they were taken over by Crazy Domains.

    I should have been informed, and given the choice of moving, or not. I was not informed, and received a bill for 6 months hosting in advance, plus the annual Domain fee. This was paid as usual. I needed to access the Control Panel to make some changes, but was refused permission, and was diverted to Crazy Domains. When I asked them why I had not been informed of the changes they said that they had tried, but the email address was wrong. My user name was ‘mzee1934@actrix.co.nz’. Actrix was taken over by Voyager, and no longer had an email service. I now have a gmail account which Open-Host used for several years to send me the Invoices.

    Crazy Domains will not give me access to transfer the Domain because they require proof of ownership. I have supplied them with copies of the Open-Host Invoices, Bank Statements, and a screenshot of the accounts page in the Panel. Also a copy of the registration from Who Is, which clearly shows the residential address as the same as on the Invoices. They wan’t me to prepare a legal document, complete with scans of driving licence, and passport! I refuse to do this as I have no contract with Crazy Domains.

    If the Domain was not mine, would I have been paying the annual sub since 2016? I don’t think so. I have contacted the Domain Registrar, but got nowhere. It has been stolen!
    I could sue them, but I don't need the Domain now, its a matter of principle.
    What to do?
