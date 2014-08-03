Hi all ... another topic I'm afraid.
Have built up a new comp with an SSD HD and want to transfer an old HD image over to it so that I can keep certain Apps ... think they were called programs when I bought them ... operational.
Question:- Has anyone heard or used a program called Macrium Reflect Home Edition or or a similar program that can edit the image and you can clean it up (delete unwanted rubbish) before transferring. And then the next question would be, will the transferred image (Win 10) update drivers on the new comp ?
I'd prefer to do a fresh install of Win 10, but then I lose my other programes ... advice appreciated.
Declaration:- Getting to old for this technocrap !!
Bookmarks