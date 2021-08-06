Results 1 to 2 of 2
    Brucem
    New email for covid

    I have been trying to set up a second email address so that my wife and I can get our vaccination certificates. For some reason the system requires separate accounts for each person. I was apparently successfully in set up an account with gmail, (where our current account is), in setting up the account in Outlook I get to the stage where it establishes a network connection (successful), and searches for the server settings (Unsuccessful).

    The response is:

    "An encrypted connection to your mail server is not available, click next to attempt using an unencrypted connection (again unsuccessful)

    The response is:

    "Log onto incoming mail server imap - the connection to the server failed.

    Send test message: Cannot send message, Verify the email address in your account properties. The server responded 530 5.7.0 must issue a STARTTLS command first mm 22sm840767pjb - gsmtp.

    Can anyone help?
    psycik
    Re: New email for covid

    Youve not said what smtp settings youve used. Normally the port. Either 465 or 587.

    Have you followed this? https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/...e-e30318c2c081
