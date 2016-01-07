Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 07:40 AM #1
    SP8s
    SP8s is online now
    Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2005
    Posts
    92

    Default Mobile internet "hotspotting"

    Hi all

    Just have a quick questions ... can a telecommunications company tell when your using data for Bluetooth tethering (or USB) to your computer, and if so, do they have the technology to intervene and stop mobile data being used for that purpose once you reach a certain limit ??

    This relates to me being told my plan doesn't allow for using a hotspot, when in fact I have a 5GB limit for doing so, and maybe someone could tell me what the difference is if I'm using my data on my phone and casting it to my TV as opposed to tethering to a laptop and using data for internet ?

    From my point of view, I have unlimited 4g data usage ... data is data ... whether it's used for sending emails or streaming music, video whatever !

    Cheers
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:34 AM #2
    the_bogan
    the_bogan is online now
    Bleakly Optomistic
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Otaki, NZ
    Posts
    1,628

    Default Re: Mobile internet "hotspotting"

    Yes they do. I have unlimited data with spark, but if I don't pay for unlimited tethering, they cut me off after 5GB of tethering
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 08:52 AM #3
    SP8s
    SP8s is online now
    Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2005
    Posts
    92

    Default Re: Mobile internet "hotspotting"

    Quote Originally Posted by the_bogan View Post
    Yes they do. I have unlimited data with spark, but if I don't pay for unlimited tethering, they cut me off after 5GB of tethering
    Thanks Bogan ... Does that include casting to a smart tv ??

    Spark tried telling I wasn't allowed to tether at all ... sounds like we're on the same plan and I too have the 5GB limit ... I was going to increase it, but the way they talked to me, I may be looking elsewhere for a service provider.
    Last edited by SP8s; Today at 08:58 AM. Reason: Added info
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Mobile hotspot - connects to internet but reports "no internet access"
    By excelsa in forum PressF1
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 07-01-2016, 10:22 PM
  2. The hilarity of Harry Potter quotes when changing "wand" to "willy"
    By WalOne in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 27-04-2013, 07:55 PM
  3. Lumia 800 (Windows Phone)-Can it "Share Internet"/tether WiFi Internet or only Mobile
    By Daniel.Drache in forum PressF1
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 10-10-2012, 06:52 PM
  4. The woman that "lives" on her mobile phone on that new ANZ advert
    By vitalstatistix in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 17-06-2008, 11:13 PM
  5. Start menu "Help & Support", "Search" & "Run" not available.
    By old_a_g in forum PressF1
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 07-12-2006, 09:17 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources