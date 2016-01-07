Hi all
Just have a quick questions ... can a telecommunications company tell when your using data for Bluetooth tethering (or USB) to your computer, and if so, do they have the technology to intervene and stop mobile data being used for that purpose once you reach a certain limit ??
This relates to me being told my plan doesn't allow for using a hotspot, when in fact I have a 5GB limit for doing so, and maybe someone could tell me what the difference is if I'm using my data on my phone and casting it to my TV as opposed to tethering to a laptop and using data for internet ?
From my point of view, I have unlimited 4g data usage ... data is data ... whether it's used for sending emails or streaming music, video whatever !
Cheers
