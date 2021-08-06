Thread: My Covid Record

I'm trying to help SWMBO to create a account on "My Covid Record" to get vaccination verification.
Mine was easy to do but with hers, it wont accept her drivers license number to verify her identity.
After three attempts it locks her out.
She's called the 0800 twice to get it reset, to no avail.
We've gone onto the NZTA site & accepts her license details ok there.
I even set her up a new gmail address to start afresh, same result.
We've had one attempt using the new address & stopped there to regroup.
Anyone else been down this road.
