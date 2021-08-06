Thread: My Covid Record

Results 1 to 7 of 7

My Covid Record

    Driftwood
    My Covid Record

    I'm trying to help SWMBO to create a account on "My Covid Record" to get vaccination verification.
    Mine was easy to do but with hers, it wont accept her drivers license number to verify her identity.
    After three attempts it locks her out.
    She's called the 0800 twice to get it reset, to no avail.
    We've gone onto the NZTA site & accepts her license details ok there.
    I even set her up a new gmail address to start afresh, same result.
    We've had one attempt using the new address & stopped there to regroup.

    Anyone else been down this road.
    CliveM
    Re: My Covid Record

    About the only thing that I can think of is that when you submitted her details did you receive from them and enter the verification number which should have been sent to your wifes email address or texted to her phone into the application online form?
    I assume if you did yours without problem you know what to do.
    You could try again with her NHI number instead of her licence number and maybe a new email address .
    I did think that when I did mine and my wifes that the whole proceedure was designed by IT experts who expect everyone else to understand exactly as much as they do and some people would have problems with it.
    wainuitech
    Re: My Covid Record

    We "Could" have had problems with SWMBO. What ever is on the Licence has to be exactly the same on the Covid Record. Hers for example they put an extra "e" in our surname

    So now when ever she uses her Licence as an ID she gets the odd "That's different" if they actually look at the name and not the Photo.
    Driftwood
    Re: My Covid Record

    Thanks guys.

    She received the verification number via email & entered it.
    Was then asked to confirm her ID either by passport, birth certificate or drivers licence.
    Licence was the only current option.

    I get the feeling there might be an error or variation in the information on record at their end.
    allblack
    Re: My Covid Record

    Mine was an nightmare too....went to register and it told me the email addy was already used because I played there before, so went to Log In using the same email addy and it told me it wasn't recognised. Make up your fuc mind!!

    After 30mins of foul language I used a different email addy that I wanted to avoid using (gmail) and was all kapai.
    1101
    Re: My Covid Record

    Do you get the feeling the website was rushed through , not fully tested ?

    especially after the claims it had security issues that should have been easily spoted on day1 .
    Driftwood
    Re: My Covid Record

    Maybe our powers that be were rushed through & not fully tested.
