  Today, 08:34 AM #1
    kenj
    Causes of Global warming/climate change

    Is this the problem?

    Sorry, I know it is a boring subject, but I wonder if anyone considered this at the recent conference?

    Ken
  Today, 09:22 AM #2
    zqwerty
    Re: Causes of Global warming/climate change

    Yep, absolutely the problem is over-population in many parts of the world (not New Zealand that's why I'm here) and as I have posted before, the problem has it's own cure but it won't be a happy one.

    Good luck to us all.
  Today, 09:33 AM #3
    B.M.
    Re: Causes of Global warming/climate change

    Quote Originally Posted by kenj
    Is this the problem?

    Sorry, I know it is a boring subject, but I wonder if anyone considered this at the recent conference?

    Ken
    I wonder who did the census in 10,000 BCE and found there were 4,000,000 people living it up.
    Global Warming is Mann made.

  Today, 10:02 AM #4
    zqwerty
    Re: Causes of Global warming/climate change

    A good question B.M. I think it's called projecting B.M., one can project backwards or forwards in time if one has a period of data collection which is known to be good (valid), as we do in recent times.

    I remember a statistic which is that there are more people who are alive today than have ever lived in the entire history of man on Earth going backwards in time from the 1950's.
