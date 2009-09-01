Results 1 to 2 of 2
    Jeff
    Default Will be interesting how the defense lawyer could use this.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e8whdNLdf88

    If the official cause of death is covid it could be argued that the person didn't die from the gun shots.
    Therefore was not murdered. Would be interesting to see what the defense lawyers argument could be.

    Also surprised the media let this information slip out that anyone who dies that has covid in their system is recorded as a covid death whether that killed them or not. I knew this was happening in the US but to hear it's happening here is disturbing. This could cause problems for anyone using these figures in the future.
    Also you could rightfully question the recording of other deaths and if they are correct. With what is happening now we are told to trust those in power, if a persons cause of death is not recorded correctly then how many other peoples deaths are not been recorded correctly and why.

    Some could suspect that they are deliberately inflating the figures, me I would say it is most likely because the are stupid.
    zqwerty
    Default Re: Will be interesting how the defense lawyer could use this.

    They're not inflating the figures, they are always lower than reality because the testing is only for a small sample of the population.

    Large numbers of people have died , far more than the official figures all over the world.

    Plenty more to come I would say.
    It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
