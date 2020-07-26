Results 1 to 2 of 2
    Nomad
    Default Track pants are on par with pyjamas in public?

    That was what was brought to my attention. I suppose track pants are OK around the neighbourhood though. Your views?

    I know some couldn't care less than it is comfortable. In NZ outdoor clothing like Kathmandu, Macpac etc didn't really pick up until the late 1990s right. Some people just have some jeans and then wear Kathmandu, Macpac, Ice Breaker stuff. They might even wear a Coolmax synthetic shirt to work. Even Canterbury track pants with an All Black or a Soccer team top can be worn on casual Fridays.
    ManUFan
    Default Re: Track pants are on par with pyjamas in public?

    I don't personally give a monkeys what people wear in public. I'm no fancy dresser myself LOL
