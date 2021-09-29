Results 1 to 2 of 2
    Tony
    factory reset on an android phone

    I'm thinking of giving my old (but still perfectly useable) Android phone to a needy friend. I'm planning to do a factory reset first, but is there anything else I need to think about?
    CliveM
    Re: factory reset on an android phone

    First remove it from the list of devices owned by you held by Google. If you do not your password is rquied to reactivate it.
