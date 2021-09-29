I'm thinking of giving my old (but still perfectly useable) Android phone to a needy friend. I'm planning to do a factory reset first, but is there anything else I need to think about?
First remove it from the list of devices owned by you held by Google. If you do not your password is rquied to reactivate it.
