Downloading the Win 11 install disk to USB now. I know my PC doesn't meet MS's min requirements.
Found this site: Win 11
You reckon it will work? Or is there any other better options?
Cheers
Baabits posted this the other day in the Window 11 preview thread
https://github.com/AveYo/MediaCreationTool.bat
All in one install for Windows 11 with comp's that are Hardware compromised
It's the one I used, make sure that you "Auto install" when you get the option. Don't make the mistake of downloading the ISO. Refer to The chat side of things - Windows 11 latest Tech previews page 318.
Sorry guys, I don't follow. Could you please elaborate a little further?
Thanks.
