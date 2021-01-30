Results 1 to 4 of 4
  Today, 11:36 AM
    Default Win 11 install - for PCs don't meet the min requirement.

    Downloading the Win 11 install disk to USB now. I know my PC doesn't meet MS's min requirements.

    Found this site: Win 11


    You reckon it will work? Or is there any other better options?

    Cheers
  Today, 11:50 AM
    Default Re: Win 11 install - for PCs don't meet the min requirement.

    Baabits posted this the other day in the Window 11 preview thread

    https://github.com/AveYo/MediaCreationTool.bat

    All in one install for Windows 11 with comp's that are Hardware compromised
  Today, 11:54 AM
    Default Re: Win 11 install - for PCs don't meet the min requirement.

    It's the one I used, make sure that you "Auto install" when you get the option. Don't make the mistake of downloading the ISO. Refer to The chat side of things - Windows 11 latest Tech previews page 318.
  Today, 12:33 PM
    Default Re: Win 11 install - for PCs don't meet the min requirement.

    Sorry guys, I don't follow. Could you please elaborate a little further?
    Thanks.
