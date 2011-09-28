One of my pet hates in Windows 10, is that I have a folder called "Saved Pictures" as a sub-folder in My Pictures.
If I deleted it, then it reappeared next time I booted up. Eventually, I discovered that I could 'hide' it by referring
it to another drive on my desktop. Problem solved, for the moment! However, only having one drive on our laptop that does not work.
I did a couple of searches, using the inverted commas around "Saved Pictures" and also "Windows 11", but no joy! No-one, in the whole wide world seems to suffer, the way if do .... width and depth!!
Can anyone help ....... please!
Bookmarks