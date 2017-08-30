Does anyone use the Westpac Get Paid Card Reader? The issue I am having is the Bluetooth connection does not showing up in the app as connected as in two green lights.
I have tried:
Reboot both phone & Card Reader
5 or 6 calls to Westpac tech support
Westpac has replaced the Card Reader
Reinstalled the app and the ver is up to date
Turn on all permissions for the app
The reader pairs with the phone, the phone is a Samsung S20 The phone shows it's paired with the reader but no green lights.
Sometimes I can get it connected and take the payment but maybe less than 2 hours later no Bluetooth connection
TIA
Wayne
