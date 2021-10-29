Results 1 to 3 of 3
    Default Network & Fileshare Issue

    I have 4 systems here running Win11.
    2 desktops & 2 laptops.

    All are on the default workgroup.
    All have the same advanced sharing settings.
    One laptop cant be seen by any of the others, although it can see all the others.
    Default Re: Network & Fileshare Issue

    cowboy stu had a similar problem a short while back, try the same solution as I posted https://pressf1.pcworld.co.nz/showth...-network-issue Just go straight to where I mentioned "One other thing to check "----
    Default Re: Network & Fileshare Issue

    Already checked that, although "SMB Direct" is not on the list, as shown in your link.
