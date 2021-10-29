I have 4 systems here running Win11.
2 desktops & 2 laptops.
All are on the default workgroup.
All have the same advanced sharing settings.
One laptop cant be seen by any of the others, although it can see all the others.
cowboy stu had a similar problem a short while back, try the same solution as I posted https://pressf1.pcworld.co.nz/showth...-network-issue Just go straight to where I mentioned "One other thing to check "----
Already checked that, although "SMB Direct" is not on the list, as shown in your link.
