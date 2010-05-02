Results 1 to 3 of 3
    kenj
    World leaders demonstrate intent to reduce world carbon levels

    Ken
    the_bogan
    Re: World leaders demonstrate intent to reduce world carbon levels

    Must be fake. Didn't see Greta in a hot air balloon
    Roscoe
    Re: World leaders demonstrate intent to reduce world carbon levels

    The only problem I see with that is that none of that is happening until 2030. I wonder why that is? It seems that they are going to continue polluting until that date. That may be too late.

    It was reported just recently that they are going to stop deforesting The Amazon by 2030 as well. But what happens in the meantime? Are they going to double their deforestation to clear as much as they can by then? At the rate they are going I don't think that there will be a helluva lot left. And they call the Amazon "the lungs of the world." It's incredible!

    And as the photograph shows, they went to an anti pollution meeting, polluting all the way there and back.
