    Roscoe
    Are you a fan of the 50s, 60s, and/or the 70s?

    I was looking for a particular type of music when I came across these:

    50s - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tb6hllWrHM0

    60s - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hDWPNgRNdHI

    70s - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i0MzvQhl23U

    They are only brief snippets but enough for a bit of nostalgia. The second half of the 50s and the first half of the 60s are dominated by Elvis and the second half of the 60s are dominated by you know who.

    If you were listening to the radio in those decades I am certain that you will enjoy.
    1101
    Re: Are you a fan of the 50s, 60s, and/or the 70s?

    Whats surprising it how similar popular(pop) music across those decades are

    a slow ballad is allways a slow ballad
    novelty songs were always novelty songs
    rock , rock & roll was there before it was termed that , you can hear it a few the early 50's songs in that vid

    I was expecting to hear huge changes in the 50's vid as R&R took over. I was surprised the changes were quite minor (no pun)

    What decade do think had the worst examples of popular music. I would guess 70's and 80's ?
