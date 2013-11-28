Thread: 5th November

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    Default 5th November

    Heres to Guy Fawkes




    The only person to ever enter Parliament with Honest Intentions.
    Global Warming is Mann made.

    Do not regret growing older. It is a privilege denied to many.
    .
    The problems we face today are because the people who work for a living are now outnumbered by those who vote for a living.
    Default Re: 5th November

    No-one cares anymore why we light fireworks.
    Those that do just like to set off pretty explosives.

    Like my son...
    Ex-pctek
