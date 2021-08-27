While travelling (over the past 9 years) in our motorhome we have been keeping a diary on One Note so there are quite a few notes. Some of these notes were on an old PC running XP which we have not accessed for a year or two, but now would like to. Unfortunately these old One Note files cannot be opened on today's One Note, but when I attempted to open them it said that I needed to convert them so I could access them. It directed me to Office.com which I had a look at but could not see anywhere where I could convert these files.
I am hoping that someone will be able to help me find where I can convert them. Thanks so much for your help.
