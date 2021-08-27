Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 12:46 PM #1
    Roscoe
    Roscoe is online now
    Sowndz Grate Roscoe's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Posts
    3,503

    Default One Note problem

    While travelling (over the past 9 years) in our motorhome we have been keeping a diary on One Note so there are quite a few notes. Some of these notes were on an old PC running XP which we have not accessed for a year or two, but now would like to. Unfortunately these old One Note files cannot be opened on today's One Note, but when I attempted to open them it said that I needed to convert them so I could access them. It directed me to Office.com which I had a look at but could not see anywhere where I could convert these files.

    I am hoping that someone will be able to help me find where I can convert them. Thanks so much for your help.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 01:38 PM #2
    1101
    1101 is online now
    Senior Member 1101's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Posts
    7,445

    Default Re: One Note problem

    doing a quick google.....

    you need to download & install the 2016 version of OneNote.
    Not the cloud version & not the Win10 'app' version


    "If you need to install or reinstall the OneNote desktop app (formerly called “OneNote 2016”) "
    https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?linkid=2110341

    I havnt tried this , so at your own risk . :-)
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Problem with One Note for Windows 10
    By Roscoe in forum PressF1
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 27-08-2021, 08:26 AM
  2. The Note
    By SurferJoe46 in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 19-08-2012, 02:33 AM
  3. Take Note
    By JJJJJ in forum PressF1
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 11-04-2005, 01:55 PM
  4. Note pad
    By Jaunty in forum PressF1
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 17-06-2003, 06:08 PM
  5. news - note some things may note display properly.
    By in forum PressF1
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 08-05-2002, 05:42 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources