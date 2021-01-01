This is a cut and paste from Kiwiblog.nz which is generally a pro vax slightly right of centre site and although written in the USA is very close to describing what has/is happening here.
Why Dont They Believe Us?
Konstantin Kisin writes:
Youre struggling to understand where all this vaccine hesitancy comes from. Let me help you.
I was interested in this because I am puzzled by the level of vaccine hesitancy in the community. This is a US piece, but relevant elsewhere.
Youre more concerned with how best to protect yourself and your family from this deadly disease than with its origins at this point anyway. You consider buying surgical masks, or using homemade onesyouve seen visitors and tourists from Asian countries wear them, and theyve been through things like this before, so maybe its best to follow their lead.
But the countrys chief medical experts tell you not to wear masks, and to focus on washing your hands instead. As lockdowns are introduced around the world, you diligently follow all the rules. You stay at home. You only go out once, and live off savings or government grants. You do your best to keep your hands clean, to not touch other surfaces that other people touch. Some political representatives make the solemn decision to shut down beaches, parks, and playgrounds, encouraging everyone to stay indoors.
You are proud to be doing your part. Thanks to you and millions of your fellow citizens, the first wave of the pandemic overwhelms certain hot spots, but it does not devastate the health care system at a national level. While thousands sadly die, youve helped to protect those around you.
Imagine your confusion as the same people who spent three months telling you not only that masks dont work, but that there are several reasons you shouldnt wear or purchase them, suddenly introduce mask mandates. Were following the science, they tell you. This seems to make little sense, but a pandemic is no time for questions. And who knows, maybe our understanding of the science evolved?
As you cautiously go to the supermarket, you notice that masks have made people less likely to socially distance. You remember reading somewhere that bicycle helmets work similarly: They give the wearer more confidence, and the result is often more accidents and injuries, not fewer. Silly people, you say to yourself. If only they would follow the experts.
You turn on your TV and learn that shoppers at your local supermarket arent the only ones who have been ignoring the rules. Nancy Pelosi arranged for a salon, shutdown by government decree, to open privately for herthen publicly blamed the business owner for violating the lockdown. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is seen eating dinner at one of the most expensive restaurants in America with a large group of unmasked people indoors. In the U.K., Neil Ferguson, the epidemiologist whose projections were used as the basis for lockdowns, appears to have broken his own rules to get some action with his married lover. Prime Minister Boris Johnsons chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, drove halfway across the country to ensure he had a better place to isolate. The journalists who berate him for this are later found to have attended an unmasked, indoor birthday party in breach of the rules. The lockdowns continue.
And in NZ the then Minister of Health broke the rules.
While the lockdown rules remain in place, the protests against injustice spill out into public spaces. Tens of thousands of people crowd into the streets of major cities. Few of them wear masks, and social distancing is nonexistent. Clashes with police ensue, and in the United States, protesters loot stores, destroy businesses, attack residents, and start fires. A retired African American police officer from St. Louis named David Dorn is among dozens of people who are murdered in the chaos.
The media describes these events as mostly peaceful protests, as broadcast reporters stand in front of burning buildings.
This actually happened.
After months of harsh restrictions, the media and political class offer no criticism of protests that violate every element of lockdown policy.
Same in NZ. Anti-racism protests are good during a lockdown, but anti-lockdown protests are bad.
It is at this point that vaccines become the main focus of government policy and media commentary.
The same people who told you Brexit would never happen, that Trump would never win, that when he did win it was because of Russian collusion but also because of racism, that you must follow lockdowns while they dont, that masks dont work, that masks do work, that social justice protests during pandemic lockdowns are a form of health intervention, that ransacking African American communities in the name of fighting racism is a mostly peaceful form of protest, that poor and underserved children locked out of shuttered schools are still learning, that Jussie Smollett was a victim of a hate crime, that men are toxic, that there is an infinite number of genders, that COVID couldnt have come from a lab until maybe it did, that closing borders is racist until maybe it isnt, that you shouldnt take Trumps vaccine, that you must take the vaccine developed during the Trump administration, that Andrew Cuomo is a great leader, that Andrew Cuomo is a granny killer, that the number of COVID deaths is one thing and then another are the same people telling you now that the vaccine is safe, that you must take it, and that if you dont, you will be a second-class citizen.
There is a reason trust in traditional authority figures has declined
