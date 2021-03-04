Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Some Good News

  1. Today, 09:04 AM #1
    bellbird
    bellbird is online now
    Senior
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Christchurch
    Posts
    417

    Default Some Good News

    Little Cleo Smith has been found. https://www.theguardian.com/australi...-two-weeks-ago
    Last edited by bellbird; Today at 09:05 AM. Reason: error
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:15 AM #2
    zqwerty
    zqwerty is offline
    VoidMaster
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Posts
    6,521

    Default Re: Some Good News

    At last, some good news.
    It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 09:19 AM #3
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is online now
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    28,591

    Default Re: Some Good News

    WOW great news Honestly thought "IF" they found her she wouldn't be alive.
    Last edited by wainuitech; Today at 09:21 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 09:22 AM #4
    kenj
    kenj is online now
    Retired old codger kenj's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    Nhapier
    Posts
    5,822

    Default Re: Some Good News

    Heck, that's great to hear!

    Ken
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. At last some good news
    By Tony in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 04-03-2021, 08:05 AM
  2. Some good news...
    By rob_on_guitar in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 21
    Last Post: 11-02-2012, 07:39 AM
  3. Good news
    By somebody in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 04-05-2011, 07:30 AM
  4. Google TrustRank: Good News for News Freaks
    By vinref in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 30-04-2005, 01:05 PM
  5. News: Good news for Hotmail account users.....
    By stu120404 in forum PressF1
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 26-06-2004, 12:02 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources