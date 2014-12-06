Hello there - my 11 year old is off to intermediate next year and we are looking at BYO Devices now.
He has a Chromebook now but it is clunky , slow and painful to use.
He prefers using my wife's 3 year old Surface and i am thinking maybe I get him a surface for next year.
Any advice on what Surface version or alternative I could look at / source please?
He has a good gaming PC so does not need that functionality on the device - it would be good to use Zoom etc for his remote tutor as well.
All advice gratefully received.
Thanks
Bookmarks