Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 07:21 PM #1
    taxboy4
    taxboy4 is online now
    Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    239

    Question BYOD for intermediate?

    Hello there - my 11 year old is off to intermediate next year and we are looking at BYO Devices now.

    He has a Chromebook now but it is clunky , slow and painful to use.

    He prefers using my wife's 3 year old Surface and i am thinking maybe I get him a surface for next year.

    Any advice on what Surface version or alternative I could look at / source please?

    He has a good gaming PC so does not need that functionality on the device - it would be good to use Zoom etc for his remote tutor as well.

    All advice gratefully received.

    Thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:31 PM #2
    Jen
    Jen is offline
    Moderator Jen's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Auckland
    Posts
    8,234

    Default Re: BYOD for intermediate?

    Have you looked at the schools recommended BYOD list? Sometimes it is best to go with the flow on what range the school is happy to support. I would also consider how robust the device is for being sat upon, dropped, and smooshed into a bag.

    If you plan to keep the device for more than 2 years, also check out what the high school is suggesting to make sure it will work for them too.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. BYOD dilemma
    By Krakka in forum PressF1
    Replies: 21
    Last Post: 06-12-2014, 06:31 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources