    Neil F
    Sorry Lenovo Saga now rescuedc by PB TEch

    Months ago I posted complaints about my new (bought Sept 2020) lenovo E15 Thinkpad 16gb RAM I7. continually getting "audio Device not found. After months of being stuffed around by Lenovo and Customer care Dept (based in Sydney) I finally approached PB Tech from whom i had bought it. They kindly offered to take the matter up on my behalf .I let Lenovo know and suddenly they took more interest. Anyway short version is that PB Tech will refund me. Great so now I have to find a suitable replacement.

    I intend to try to find contact details for Lenovo HO and tell them how I believe they need to reorganise linkages between their "remote" Hardware Service Dept in Auckland, their Software support in Kula Lumpur and Customer Care Dept in Sydney .Seemingly each operates in Silos rather than collectively working for their customers.

    I intend to stick with PB Tech, Penrose where one can visit directly to talk with their Service Dept and if servicing is required talk with them as to what they found and potential preventive measures.
    wainuitech
    Re: Sorry Lenovo Saga now rescuedc by PB TEch

    You usually find the Manufactures will deal faster and better with resellers than the general public. Had similar happen with a couple of manufactures when general public get a long run around version. Anything to do with a couple of Brands I contact my suppliers, they do their thing with the manufactures and problem sorted quick.

    Warranty is not really a problem, had one over the weekend, a PSU in a New PC (built in June) shat its self, no big deal, grabbed a new one out the cupboard, changed and going within 30 minutes, Then today filled out the RMA with supplier and a replacement should be here tomorrow.
