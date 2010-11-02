Seeing we don't have enough police, the last thing they would want is a riot to brake out.
Do we want to see the likes of what is happening in Melbourne? The police firing rubber bullets, etc (plus pushing 70 year woman to the ground and pepper spraying her in the face).
They have virtually destroyed any trust the public had in them.
In my opinion they are most likely taking the right course of action. If there were thousands of people there they would not have enough numbers to do anything anyway.
And then you have to put them through the justice system, imagine the cost and time it would take to do that.
Plus you could make martyrs of them and rile more people up.
