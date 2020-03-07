I don't know if this will be useful but:
Windows 11 resets your default browser to Edge
https://www.reddit.com/gallery/qibi16
I don't know if this will be useful but:
Windows 11 resets your default browser to Edge
https://www.reddit.com/gallery/qibi16
It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
Bookmarks