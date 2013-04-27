Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 05:41 AM #1
    Roscoe
    Roscoe is online now
    Sowndz Grate Roscoe's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Posts
    3,496

    Default Why do they "take the knee"?

    What is it with this latest absurd saying? Why do they "take the knee"? Why don't they kneel down just the same as everyone else?

    It just sounds like another stupid Yank saying that they are thrusting upon the populace. It's ridiculous.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 06:50 AM #2
    piroska
    piroska is online now
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    With Kim-Jong-Mum
    Posts
    3,562

    Default Re: Why do they "take the knee"?

    The only time I have heard that is on a historic fantasy drama on TV
    Ex-pctek
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. The hilarity of Harry Potter quotes when changing "wand" to "willy"
    By WalOne in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 27-04-2013, 07:55 PM
  2. Im over "Out of my comfort Zone" and "Amazing Journey"
    By Digby in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 18-02-2011, 04:22 PM
  3. The hilarity of Harry Potter quotes when changing "wand" to "willy"
    By xyz823 in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 08-12-2009, 10:14 AM
  4. No "Email as attachment" option in "Send to" drop down box (Vista)
    By Colpol in forum PressF1
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 09-01-2008, 06:19 AM
  5. Start menu "Help & Support", "Search" & "Run" not available.
    By old_a_g in forum PressF1
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 07-12-2006, 09:17 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources