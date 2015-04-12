Results 1 to 2 of 2
    Default win 11 network issue

    Since upgrade to win11, laptop cannot see pcwin10. PCwin10 can see laptop11 and access files.
    All settings seem ok ..sharing etc..
    Laptop11 can see and use printer on same wifi.
    Any clues ?
    Default Re: win 11 network issue

    Can the W11 ping pcwin10 by its IP address (or name) and get a reply or does it time out ?

    One other thing to check - while W10 & W11 shouldn't need this, you never know Open the control Panel, Programs and Features - top Left " Turn Windows features on or Off' Scroll down and tick SMB ( if unticked) will require a reboot. If that's turned off on any of my computers they cant see 3/4 of them.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: SMB.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 38.5 KB  ID: 11177
