Saw this video and it made me think what was our deal with Pfizer.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nYIJxoh7gqw
What has our government really paid for the vaccine? What other things were in the deal that we don't know about?
Have we been charged way more than what it really costs?
We will most likely never know. The government will claim commercial sensitivity (which is mostly government speak for "we paid too much").
So if the vaccine does not live up to what they say or causes any problems in the future we may have no come back on Pfizer.
It could be our government that foots any bill.
I also see Pfizer currently hold the number 2 spot on the largest pharmaceutical settlements in the US.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_o...al_settlements
Really gives a lot of faith in pharmaceutical companies doesn't it.
Now you can see why they need their large profits.
Bookmarks