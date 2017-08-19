I have a Dell Mini 10 notebook with an Atom processor. It originally had a Chinese version of Windows 7 Starter. Was not able to play YouTube without overheating, & continual buffering. I tried a lot of different versions of Linux with not much improvement. I discovered Linux Q4Os, a brilliant OS which you can build from bare bones to suit your device. It is amazing, has completely transformed the Dell. It plays Steam Trains on YouTube with no buffering, sound video are in sync, and it doesn't overheat. Totally usable. Q4Os works in all manner of computers, you can have it any size you want. It has an excellent range of software to choose from. Makes an excellent substitute for Chrome OS.
