A friend has a HP Spectre x2 Detachable computer which was in a restart loop, would not shut down. I was informed by HP that this was a fault in early models, and had the motherboards replaced under guarantee. This was made in 2015. I tried to fix it, tried Windows & Linux, nothing changed. It also took ages to boot. I discovered that the BIOS was F.05. I replaced it with the latest BIOS F.34 2019. Works perfectly now on Windows 11 Pro, everything works, camera, touch screen etc. Boots in a few seconds, and shuts down as it should. Saved at least $250!
Bookmarks