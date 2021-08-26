This is a continuation of this thread:
https://pressf1.pcworld.co.nz/showth...om-the-mailbox
which has been closed for some reason - possibly lack of posts.
Anyway, I've been working away, lockdown and weather permitting, and have it at the stage where all the mechanics and the electronics are working separately, but I'm having problems with the interface. It is supposed to be activated by a microswitch, but I can't get that to work satisfactorily. The problem is that the switch needs more force to actuate it than I am able to apply. I'm constrained by the dimensions of the letterbox, which won't allow me to extend the actuator arm very far, and I can't just add weight because it stops the rotating plate working with small weights on it. It will work with a magazine or a decent letter, but anything lighter just won't make it work.
I decided to try something else, and found this photo interrupter from Jaycar.
I now have to make this work. As you will all have realized, my electrical knowledge is limited, to say the least. If I read the diagram correctly, if I supply power to K and A, and a lamp to C and E, the lamp should light until the current is interrupted by putting something into the gap. That's not happening, and I don't know why.
Any suggestions?
