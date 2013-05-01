Results 1 to 1 of 1
    WalOne
    Jan 2005
    Ellerslie
    5,322

    Default Sold down the river

    Whatever happened to our raison d'etre?

    [ATTACH=CONFIG]Lest we forget[/ATTACH]

    I fear we've collectively sold out to the woke movement, to dishonest political motives, and a PM with unabashed Marxist leanings.

    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: Raison d'etre.JPG  Views: 5  Size: 92.1 KB  ID: 11173  
    I have very high hopes that seriousness is a reversible condition.

    Dr Lester Levy

    I've studied deeply in the philosophies and religions, but cheerfulness kept breaking through.

    Leonard Cohen
