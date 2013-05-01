Whatever happened to our raison d'etre?
Lest we forget
I fear we've collectively sold out to the woke movement, to dishonest political motives, and a PM with unabashed Marxist leanings.
Lest we forget
I have very high hopes that seriousness is a reversible condition.
Dr Lester Levy
I've studied deeply in the philosophies and religions, but cheerfulness kept breaking through.
Leonard Cohen
