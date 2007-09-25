I am in contact with a friend on FB and every so often I receive a call via messenger but it does not ring at my end. I have had a look but I can't see where to turn the ringing on.
I appreciate your help.
I am in contact with a friend on FB and every so often I receive a call via messenger but it does not ring at my end. I have had a look but I can't see where to turn the ringing on.
I appreciate your help.
It is better to wear out than to rust out.
- Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides
Us husbands are a sorry lot.
Bookmarks