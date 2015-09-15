Results 1 to 6 of 6
  Today, 06:58 AM
    B.M.
    Default Why are we putting up ....

    with THIS Sh..
    Global Warming is Mann made.

    Do not regret growing older. It is a privilege denied to many.
    The problems we face today are because the people who work for a living are now outnumbered by those who vote for a living.
  Today, 07:07 AM
    the_bogan
    Default Re: Why are we putting up ....

    Agreed. I'm with the Maori on this one. The police should start shooting rubber bullets if they don't go back home
  Today, 07:16 AM
    B.M.
    Default Re: Why are we putting up ....

    No need to worry about their Colour Class or Creed.

    It is straight out “Civil Disobedience”.

    Confiscate their vehicles and if the Woke Police need help bring in the Army.
    Global Warming is Mann made.

    Do not regret growing older. It is a privilege denied to many.
    The problems we face today are because the people who work for a living are now outnumbered by those who vote for a living.
  Today, 07:19 AM
    piroska
    Default Re: Why are we putting up ....

    We're not.
    "A large number of police were waiting for the convoy when it arrived and officers, who had blocked the road going north, diverted motorists off the motorway to an area on Oram Rd to talk to them."
    Ex-pctek
  Today, 07:22 AM
    kenj
    Default Re: Why are we putting up ....

    When is a hikoi not a hikoi? When it's a taraiwi! (Thanks Google Translate)

    In other words...... A protest march when you go by car!

    Be much healthier if they actually walked.

    Ken
  Today, 07:41 AM
    Roscoe
    Default Re: Why are we putting up ....

    Quote Originally Posted by B.M. View Post
    No need to worry about their Colour Class or Creed.

    It is straight out Civil Disobedience.

    Confiscate their vehicles and if the Woke Police need help bring in the Army.
    Quite agree. Surely it does not matter if you are maori or not. It does not matter if they want to go straight through. The law has been enacted to stop the spread of a deadly disease. They can wait at the border for as long as they like but the police are not going to let them through so they might as well go home.

    It's all a bit silly, really.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
