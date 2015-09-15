with THIS Sh..
Global Warming is Mann made.
Do not regret growing older. It is a privilege denied to many.
The problems we face today are because the people who work for a living are now outnumbered by those who vote for a living.
Agreed. I'm with the Maori on this one. The police should start shooting rubber bullets if they don't go back home
No need to worry about their Colour Class or Creed.
It is straight out “Civil Disobedience”.
Confiscate their vehicles and if the Woke Police need help bring in the Army.
We're not.
"A large number of police were waiting for the convoy when it arrived and officers, who had blocked the road going north, diverted motorists off the motorway to an area on Oram Rd to talk to them."
Ex-pctek
When is a hikoi not a hikoi? When it's a taraiwi! (Thanks Google Translate)
In other words...... A protest march when you go by car!
Be much healthier if they actually walked.
Ken
Last edited by kenj; Today at 07:24 AM.
Quite agree. Surely it does not matter if you are maori or not. It does not matter if they want to go straight through. The law has been enacted to stop the spread of a deadly disease. They can wait at the border for as long as they like but the police are not going to let them through so they might as well go home.
It's all a bit silly, really.
It is better to wear out than to rust out.
- Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides
