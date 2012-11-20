I was trying to save an email using Save As. Got "Save As (Not responding)" and then the Save As window froze.
After a full day or so trying fixes from the Internet, I FINALLY stumbled on one that worked. Simply create a NEW empty folder in your downloads folder and save to that! As far as I can see, this is not listed in the common solutions on the WWW.
I am so frustrated, I had to tell someone. Anyhow I hope this post helps someone else.
I wish MS would stop creating endless New Features updates and just make all the existing features work!!!
System:
W10 (Home) fully updated
TB 91.2
Windows Defender
Tried...
sfc /scannow
Virus scan
Malwarebytes scan
Turned off W10 indexing
Deleted and rebuilt indexing
Clearing in "Show frequently use folders in Quick Access"
Deleted and rebuilt TB profile
Cleared C:\Users\*****\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Windows\R ecent
And a few I have forgotten
NONE of these worked!
