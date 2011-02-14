Our last address was a villa with lovely wood throughout the house but it was all painted white. The doors were made of Canadian redwood and even the white paint could not hide the grain. We stripped all the paint off the lovely wood and sent all the interior doors to be dipped to remove the paint and then we stained all the doors and wood. There was beams in the ceiling also stripped and stained. We removed the horrible old carpet, had the floors (rimu and matai) sanded and stained and the old place looked fantastic. We were very pleased. The doors really looked good.
About a year after we completed the renovations we sold the place. The upkeep on such an old place ( nearly 100) was too much and we bought a more modern place virtually maintenance free. Not only that, the grounds are only about one quarter the size so it only takes 10 minutes to mow the lawn compared with an hour.
We bought our new house in the same neighbourhood and every so often we drive past the old place and can look in the large front window and can see that the new owners have painted white over the beautifully stained wood! Sacrilege! All that hard work undone. We were very disappointed. But then, they own the place now so I suppose that they can do what they want. We just thought that they have no taste.
Bookmarks