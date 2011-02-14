Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 07:20 AM #1
    Roscoe
    Roscoe is online now
    Sowndz Grate Roscoe's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Posts
    3,479

    Default Painted white over the stained wood

    Our last address was a villa with lovely wood throughout the house but it was all painted white. The doors were made of Canadian redwood and even the white paint could not hide the grain. We stripped all the paint off the lovely wood and sent all the interior doors to be dipped to remove the paint and then we stained all the doors and wood. There was beams in the ceiling also stripped and stained. We removed the horrible old carpet, had the floors (rimu and matai) sanded and stained and the old place looked fantastic. We were very pleased. The doors really looked good.

    About a year after we completed the renovations we sold the place. The upkeep on such an old place ( nearly 100) was too much and we bought a more modern place virtually maintenance free. Not only that, the grounds are only about one quarter the size so it only takes 10 minutes to mow the lawn compared with an hour.

    We bought our new house in the same neighbourhood and every so often we drive past the old place and can look in the large front window and can see that the new owners have painted white over the beautifully stained wood! Sacrilege! All that hard work undone. We were very disappointed. But then, they own the place now so I suppose that they can do what they want. We just thought that they have no taste.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:52 AM #2
    piroska
    piroska is online now
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    With Kim-Jong-Mum
    Posts
    3,548

    Default Re: Painted white over the stained wood

    Heathens!!!
    What a crime, this place has carpet everywhere and lino in kitchen/laundry.

    Why? It's Matai or rimu underneath. Me and brother intend to have it ripped up and varnished instead.

    My old place down South, we spent ages pulling out all the flax and grassy plant stuff, put in some fruit and shrubs etc....and it was sold recently.
    They pulled our gardens out and planted - guess what.

    Yep, no taste...lol.
    Ex-pctek
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. White, black and sometimes a green and white screen....
    By Dairusire in forum PressF1
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 14-02-2011, 06:35 PM
  2. Anyone ever used this ? Drydens Wood oil
    By globe in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 29-09-2010, 07:29 PM
  3. Another Free Wood Day
    By SurferJoe46 in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 17
    Last Post: 13-09-2010, 06:31 PM
  4. It'll Be A Formal Wedding..The Shotgun Will Be Painted White.
    By SurferJoe46 in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 25
    Last Post: 06-02-2008, 09:00 AM
  5. Colour-stained monitor???
    By in forum PressF1
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 30-09-1999, 09:55 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources