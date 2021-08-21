Recently my brothers zoom meetings....there are 2 hardware choices for audio and for microphone.'
They are really the same thing.One is [brand name] and the other is Built in.
What happens is the damn thing stops working, there was a mad panic the other day while I figured it out and chnaged it to the other and they were able to resume their meeting.
But.
It does it again, like this morning.
Now we've swapped it to the other one and as well as exiting the meeting and restarting it, it's happy.
My question is why?
It was working fine since last years lockdown just fine, now it has this issue?
The only thing my brother said he has done is update the Zoom version, he said it insisted.
PITA having to mess about every time, my brother now needs to go into the meetings early so he has time for all this fluffing about. Annoying.
And I generally get fetched to come sort it when he forgets.
This is on Linux, both laptop and desktop do it, it's not device specific, and it's not a Linux issue, we don't have to touch any Linux stuff at all, nor hardware, it's only ZOOm.
he uses mic, speakers and stuff on other programs, no issues, just Zoom.
Zoom website isn't helpful, just says to do what we are doing, swap to the other choice.
