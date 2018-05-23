Results 1 to 2 of 2
    Default How to reduce file size in Android phone

    Is there an easy way to reduce the file size in Android phone?

    Some sites suggested to 'share' via email and reduce the size before sending, but I couldn't find any option to do it.

    I am using GMail.
    Default Re: How to reduce file size in Android phone

    Reduce the size of what file? A document, a picture? A video? An App?

    Very sparse information in your post.
