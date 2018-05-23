Is there an easy way to reduce the file size in Android phone?
Some sites suggested to 'share' via email and reduce the size before sending, but I couldn't find any option to do it.
I am using GMail.
Is there an easy way to reduce the file size in Android phone?
Some sites suggested to 'share' via email and reduce the size before sending, but I couldn't find any option to do it.
I am using GMail.
Reduce the size of what file? A document, a picture? A video? An App?
Very sparse information in your post.
Interests: PVRs, HTPCs, Apple IOS, Apple TV, Media Players, C#, Printing
Bookmarks